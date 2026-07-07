Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.20 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

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AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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