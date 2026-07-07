Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Trading surge, helped by SpaceX IPO, seen lifting Wall St banks' second-quarter earnings

Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own analysts continue to generate attention with bullish calls on major stocks such as Nvidia, reinforcing the firm’s credibility and visibility in the market. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Underperforms in 2026: Is Goldman Sachs Right About Its Valuation?

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $1,050.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,005.83 and a 200-day moving average of $933.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CICC Research upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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