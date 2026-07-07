Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,850 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $1,256,286. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

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Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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