Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,215 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clare Market Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% in the third quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,233.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,078.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,030.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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