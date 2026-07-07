Clare Market Investments LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,499 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and kept a $126 price target , signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its rating on and kept a , signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Disney’s parks, cruise line, and character/franchise content, including coverage of Disney Cruise Line and Moana-related stories, but these were mostly entertainment-focused and did not add a clear near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Disney’s parks, cruise line, and character/franchise content, including coverage of Disney Cruise Line and Moana-related stories, but these were mostly entertainment-focused and did not add a clear near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Sky’s deal to buy ITV’s media business mentioned Disney as a major competitor in global streaming, but the transaction is not directly tied to Disney’s fundamentals today. Article Title

Coverage of Sky’s deal to buy ITV’s media business mentioned Disney as a major competitor in global streaming, but the transaction is not directly tied to Disney’s fundamentals today. Negative Sentiment: Disney continues to face pressure from Wall Street commentary, including a separate note that Raymond James cut its price target to $111 from $119 while keeping an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts are still constructive but less optimistic on near-term upside. Article Title

Disney continues to face pressure from Wall Street commentary, including a separate note that Raymond James while keeping an rating, suggesting analysts are still constructive but less optimistic on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: One article noted DIS stock dropped in the prior session despite broader market gains, reinforcing that investor sentiment remains cautious as the stock trades below its recent moving averages. Article Title

One article noted in the prior session despite broader market gains, reinforcing that investor sentiment remains cautious as the stock trades below its recent moving averages. Negative Sentiment: A Disney streaming settlement story referenced a $50 million payout pool for claimants, which is another reminder of legal/settlement-related costs that can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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