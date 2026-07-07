Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Cencora makes up about 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $305.08 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.86. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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