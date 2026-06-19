Claris Financial LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Claris Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $402.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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