Claris Financial LLC Invests $2.90 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Claris Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $272.11 and a 52 week high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for JPM .

JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for . Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. JPMorgan Chase Expands Chase Digital Bank Across Europe In Five Year Push

JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like JPM , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Fed Holds Rates But Signals Hike: Key Takeaways for Bank Investors

Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like , and that investors have been rotating into financials. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. JPMorgan taps Walter to lead workplace solutions unit as La Padula heads to IRS

JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares.

Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like JPM .

Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like . Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also reportedly restricted Anthropic’s Claude AI access for Hong Kong staff, highlighting tighter governance and geopolitical scrutiny around AI use in sensitive markets. JPMorgan Chase cuts off Anthropic access for its Hong Kong staff, FT reports

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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