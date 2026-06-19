Claris Financial LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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