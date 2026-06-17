Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 667,243 Ameren Corporation $AEE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 667,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $66,631,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Ameren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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