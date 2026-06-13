Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 339,720 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 539.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,720 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 339,720 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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