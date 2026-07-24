Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 116,166 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 136,050 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 59.1% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,525 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $82,122,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,699 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.11.

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American Express Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $340.61 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $332.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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