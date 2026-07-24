Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 21,715 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Workday were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,232 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Workday by 25,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,230,616 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,197,332,000 after buying an additional 10,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,770,707 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,098,552,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,091,926 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,089,970,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Workday Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $127.87 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Workday from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $140.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $724,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,304,368.10. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 288,460 shares in the company, valued at $41,451,702. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503 over the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report).

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