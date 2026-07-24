Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 271,080 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock worth $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $511,151,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,741 shares of the company's stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

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Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $288.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.Willis Towers Watson Public's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

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