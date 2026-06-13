Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,115 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,175 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of BellRing Brands worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 42.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,286 shares of the company's stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

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BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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