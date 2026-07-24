Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 29,834 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,462,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $606.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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