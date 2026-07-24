Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $33.41 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 1,751.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $355.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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