Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,133,313 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,951,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,052,913,000 after buying an additional 1,604,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,862,574 shares of the company's stock worth $856,778,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock worth $601,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,127,234 shares of the company's stock worth $375,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here