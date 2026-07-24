Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $36.35 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,592 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Gartner worth $36,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 75.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $133.41 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.25 and a twelve month high of $359.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

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About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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