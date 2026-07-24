Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $41.87 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,705 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,417,742 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 3.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Lamb Weston worth $41,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $698,692,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $147,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $190,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company's stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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