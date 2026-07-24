Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 181,264 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

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Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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