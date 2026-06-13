Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $84.09 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 372,465 shares during the quarter. Energizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.17% of Energizer worth $84,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,235,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $133,426,049.84. This represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 218,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,092. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here