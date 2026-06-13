Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,405 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Storgate LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,320,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,083,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 276,735 shares of the company's stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is 68.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here