Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,080 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,345,529,000 after acquiring an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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