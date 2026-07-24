Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New $10.19 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,187,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $66.27.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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