Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 146,503 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 146,503 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 2.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $99,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.00.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $262.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average of $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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