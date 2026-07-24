Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 174,468 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 174,468 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Ralliant worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAL. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,214,679 shares of the company's stock worth $621,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,376 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ralliant by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $213,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,059,588 shares of the company's stock worth $206,674,000 after buying an additional 187,898 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralliant from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

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Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.42.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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