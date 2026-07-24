Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 210,460 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,696 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 210,460 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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