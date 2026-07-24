Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 235,144 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 235,144 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.0%

BDX opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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