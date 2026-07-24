Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 246,950 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 246,950 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $441,068,000 after buying an additional 4,069,075 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $183,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,284,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Argus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,682,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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