Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 707,347 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 707,347 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of BellRing Brands worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock worth $187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,691,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,739,160 shares of the company's stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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