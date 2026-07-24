Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 776,063 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,964 shares of the company's stock after selling 776,063 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sysco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $542,780,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,672,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research lowered Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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