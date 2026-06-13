Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 908,443 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 908,443 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.4% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sysco worth $60,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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