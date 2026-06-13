Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $53,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,791,264,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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