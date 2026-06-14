Clean Energy Transition LLP Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,134 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 469,308 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up about 0.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.05% of AAON worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AAON by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AAON by 1,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,717 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,303 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AAON by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $606,666.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,213. Corporate insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The company had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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