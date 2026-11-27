Clean Energy Transition LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,173 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 557,601 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 16.6% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 1.39% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $183,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 89.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a global manufacturer of tools, outdoor equipment and engineered fastening products. Its products serve professional, industrial and consumer customers in construction, manufacturing, home improvement and other markets. The company's brands include DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN. Its offerings include power tools and accessories, hand tools, tool storage, and outdoor equipment such as lawn and garden products. Its industrial business makes engineered fastening systems and related products.

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