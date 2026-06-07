Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,426 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 96,925 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.49% of Clean Harbors worth $311,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock worth $2,133,467. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $283.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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