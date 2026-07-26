Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,709 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Clean Harbors worth $174,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $351,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $166,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $304.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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