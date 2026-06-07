Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,467. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $283.25 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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