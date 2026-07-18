CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,852 shares of the company's stock after selling 481,174 shares during the period. CLEAR Secure makes up approximately 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of CLEAR Secure worth $85,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock worth $116,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 152,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,150,000 after purchasing an additional 137,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 in the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

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