CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,015 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.69% of CLEAR Secure worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

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