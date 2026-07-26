CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Stock Position Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 337,154 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure accounts for about 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of CLEAR Secure worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,744 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.29.

View Our Latest Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. The trade was a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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