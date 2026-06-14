Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires 1,710,924 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,710,924 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for 1.1% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Nebius Group worth $293,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $232.36 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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