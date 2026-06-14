Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires 56,081 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,597 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,480. This trade represents a 79.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,136.01. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,564 shares of company stock valued at $14,576,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.8%

KTOS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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