Clear Street Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,052 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Celestica by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Celestica by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. TD boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $393.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.72 and a twelve month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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