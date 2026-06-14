Free Trial
→ Please open before June 12! (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Clear Street Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clear Street Group Inc. increased its Lam Research stake by 252.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 70,859 shares valued at about $12.13 million.
  • Lam Research continues to draw bullish analyst support, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating and target price of $322.01.
  • The company recently posted better-than-expected earnings, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, while also issuing upbeat guidance and declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 252.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $373.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lam Research Right Now?

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion?
Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion?
From InvestPub (Ad)
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines