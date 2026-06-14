Clear Street Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 252.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $373.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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