Clear Street Group Inc. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,433 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 167,743 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 92.3% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trade Desk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TTD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

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