Clear Street Group Inc. Has $60.43 Million Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,172 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 442,172 shares during the quarter. Oklo makes up about 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Oklo worth $60,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Oklo by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company's stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 1,661.0% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 103,406 shares of the company's stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oklo by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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