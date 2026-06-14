Clear Street Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clear Street Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,531 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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