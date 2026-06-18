ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases 115,977 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,977 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 5.2% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ClearAlpha Technologies LP's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE CNH opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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